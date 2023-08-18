Hrithik Roshan speaks about Krrish 4

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After impressing a section of moviegoers with his performance in Vikram Vedha, actor Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Fighter.

Besides the forthcoming Siddharth Anand directorial, his fans are eagerly waiting for Krrish 4. Recently, in a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, shared his thoughts on both projects.

When asked about Krrish 4, Roshan asserted, “I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say. I want to say amazing things. But I’m afraid to show them. Let’s just say that we are having fun. We’re having fun. And we’re going towards something that is “I don’t have the word.”

Article continues after advertisement

As the conversation progressed further, Hrithik was asked to share an update on Fighter and how it is shaping so far. In an immediate response, Hrithik said, “When I’m in the process of doing the film everything is wrong. Everything feels wrong. You do. It’s a process of fixing, fixing, fixing, fixing.”

For the unversed, presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024.