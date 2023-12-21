How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

[Source: AP]

Carey Mulligan recently realized that she’s spent much of her professional career holding back.

That might be surprising to hear for an actor with two Oscar nominations, a Tony nod and a laundry list of extraordinary films and enviable roles. She just didn’t get precious about it and preferred the old Laurence Olivier adage “why don’t you just try acting?”

But that changed in the past several years, in no small part because of Bradley Cooper and “ Maestro,” an all-encompassing project that would push her out of that comfort zone to play Felicia Montealegre, the elegant actor and wife of Leonard Bernstein.

Article continues after advertisement

As with “ Promising Young Woman,” “Maestro,” now streaming on Netflix, would prove to be a transformative experience for her understanding of herself as an actor and what she’s capable of. And it’s likely to earn her another Oscar nomination and possibly her first win.

Mulligan spoke to The Associated Press about the journey to becoming Montealegre, and the people who helped her get there.