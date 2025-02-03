High-tech spin for samurai-era ukiyo-e artist Hokusai at Tokyo exhibit

[ Source: AP ]

Visitors can step back in time to Japan’s samurai era in an new Tokyo exhibition that uses cutting-edge technology to bring to life the work of iconic artist Hokusai.

“Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo” marks the latest in a series of immersive attractions that have sprung up in the capital, as well as growing interest in Japan’s cultural past as record numbers of tourists flood into the country.

The exhibition, tucked into a downtown shopping mall, invites patrons to step into scenes of nature and village life depicted by the master of Edo Period woodblock art.

Article continues after advertisement

Technical wizardry from digital imagery firm Ars Techne reproduces the washi paper texture of his prints. Haptic plates in the floor, developed by Sony PCL, give the feel that one is walking on a beach, ice or across a rickety bridge.