Hellbound 2 Review and Ending Explained

The supernatural horror thriller returned for second season with six-episodes on October 25 on Netflix.

In 2021, Netflix captivated audiences with its chilling supernatural thriller Hellbound, a six-episode series adapted from a webtoon by writer-director Yeon Sang Ho.

Set in a hauntingly dystopian world, the drama explores the extreme consequences of a society where human morality is held in the highest regard.

The narrative unfolds as a mysterious figure appears seemingly out of nowhere, delivering ominous decrees that label individuals as sinners doomed to face eternal damnation.

On their designated day of reckoning, these condemned souls are hunted down by colossal, greyish creatures that inflict torment before incinerating them to ashes. As these terrifying events unfold, fear permeates the fabric of society, leading individuals to reevaluate their actions in a desperate bid for survival.

The resulting paranoia and dread spiral into chaos, paving the way for the emergence of a fervent religious sect that capitalizes on the widespread panic, illustrating the profound interplay between fear, morality, and fanaticism.

The first season ended on a great cliffhanger. It created a space for a lot of theories, discussions, and guesstimates regarding what could happen in the next season.

The questions were finally answered on October 25, 2024, when Hellbound 2 was released on Netflix.

The new season continued with six episodes like its predecessor. It took the story ahead by five years and gave us answers to some burning questions like “What happened to Park Sung Ja?”, and “What happened to Jung Jin Su?” In the fresh new season, we see the world more divided than ever.

Anarchy seems to be on the rise for the Arrowheads have claimed a massive following amongst the masses. The lines between the right and the wrong no longer exist in this world.

The only right thing is to side with the ones in power and play a role in their big, bad circus.

Park Sung Ja (Kim Shin Rok) is held captive by The New Truth after her resurrection.

She has lost her normal capabilities to speak and function well, but she mutters random gibberish at times.

It is later revealed that she can see a person’s death and that is what she used to mutter to anyone coming to talk to her.

Min Hye Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) has taken a stronghold over Sodo and that faction has an agenda of its own. She undertook the baby who survived the demonstration. Lee Su Jeong (played by Moon So Ri) tries to make the best of the situation and turn the tide in her boss’ favour.

The elusive leader Jung Jin Su also makes a comeback, literally from Hell. His appearance each time has only thrown the world into more chaos and it was no different this time.

As the story progresses, we see how each faction, despite proclaiming a ‘better’ and ‘highly moralistic’ agenda, continues to share one common goal – establishing abject control over society.

No matter the promises made or dreams shown, each faction only cares to be in power.

Everyone goes after Park Sung Ja, either to ‘keep her safe’ or to use her as a new weapon to terrorize society.

What truly turned the tables was the revelation that the baby who ‘survived’ the demonstration all those years ago was the very first living being to be resurrected.

This raises quite a few questions again. We saw Jin Su and Jung Ja possessing certain supernatural abilities.

But we are unsure of the talents this young toddler holds now.

Hye Jin and the young girl ride into the sunset. Jung Ja’s prophecy of Hye Jin’s death has also not come true yet. The world around them plunged into chaos following multiple decrees issued simultaneously.

There is a good scope for season three of Hellbound.

As the world prepares for a new beginning, it will be interesting to see which new factions rise again.

We can estimate that the story might take a two-year leap to coincide with Su Gyueong’s demonstration.

Season two of Hellbound takes the story ahead beautifully. It once again proves the fact that when a cult-like behaviour takes over society, it leads to theocracy or absolute anarchy.

When Jin Su switched sides from The New Truth to the Arrowheads, it just became clear that all the morals he dictated in the past were nothing but a sham.

They were simply the attempts of a cowardly man seeking abject power and dominance that feeds on others’ fears.