Grey's Anatomy actor Brad Everett Young dies in L.A. car accident at 46

Young’s credits included series “Felicity” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” as well as the Oscar-winning movie “The Artist.”

Brad Everett Young, an actor who appeared on popular TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, died Monday following a car crash in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. He was 46.

“Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched. He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official. His family asks for your prayers and thanks you for their privacy at this time,” Young’s publicist, Paul Christensen, said in a statement to EW.

After seeing a movie late Sunday night, Young was driving alone when his vehicle was struck by another traveling in the wrong direction on the 134 Freeway, Christensen confirmed. Young died at the scene, while the other driver was hospitalized and survived.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported details of the accident.

