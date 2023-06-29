Grayson Perry accepts knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle

[Source: BBC]

Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry has accepted his knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Sir Grayson had the honour bestowed on him on Wednesday while wearing a “burgundy taffeta” dress, inspired by the coronation of King Charles III.

The 63-year-old Essex-born broadcaster, known for his tapestries and ceramic works, was recognised in the New Year Honours list for services to the arts.

He joked it would now be funny to sign off messages to his friend as “Sir G”.

The artist added that he did not want to come across as “pompous”, so would only use the title on a “very formal occasion”.

Sir Grayson, famed for his maverick dress sense, won the Turner Prize in 2003 for the piece Claire’s Coming Out Dress – a nod to his female alter-ego.

He was made a CBE in 2014 and wore what he called his “Italian mother-of-the-bride” outfit.

A decade on, he told the PA news agency that his latest ceremonial dress was more “grandmother-of-the-bride”.

“My basic thought was that King Charles has just been crowned,” he explained. “I thought Carolingian, so I looked to the Stuart-era for influence – 17th Century, those sort of portraits of women of that age.

“That was my starting point, with big sleeves and a dropped shoulder. I designed it, and then I have a dressmaker and a hatmaker who I work with. We have fun.”

When asked what his younger self would have made of the knighthood, he responded by acknowledging that he was “a blue-chip member of the establishment now”, something that had happened by accident as “a by-product of success”.

Also on Wednesday, Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was there to see her made an MBE.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She has made two National Television Award-winning documentaries and written two books detailing her family’s new life as her husband, a former political adviser, deals with the long-term effects of a serious, rare case of coronavirus which has left him in a wheelchair and needing care.

“So many hours, we thought it would never happen, here we are,” she said.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of, ‘right, seize the day and enjoy the moment’.”