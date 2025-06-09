Graham and Bledel reunite at Emmys ahead of Gilmore Girls anniversary

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Where they lead, we will follow.

Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmys, less than a month before the beloved WB show will celebrate its 25th anniversary, to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Standing on a replica of their porch from the show, Graham and Bledel delivered what all fans expected: A freakishly fast exchange of dialogue. Graham started by saying, “25 years ago a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and apparently took the season of fall hostage.” Bledel quickly followed with, “In spite of our autumnal dominance, Gilmore was actually a very small show.”

How small? “If there was a birthday at The Drew Carey Show next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake,” Graham said. Another example of their budget struggles? Bledel added, “We saved up all year long to have one snow episode,” to which Graham said, “And then ER would wet down their street and wash it all away.”

But if they were poor in budget, they were rich in words, as the duo talked about their “great,” “big,” “terrifyingly lengthy scripts.”

It was a brief reunion, but still a special one for fans. After all, for seven seasons, Graham and Bledel starred as the unstoppable (and oh-so-talkative) mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, the two besties at the center of Stars Hollow, a small Connecticut town with a very big personality. The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, followed Graham’s Lorelai as a single mother juggling her dream of opening an inn, her complicated family, her love life, her daughter’s dream of going to Harvard, the many people inside their town, and so, so much more. And she did it all with a cup of coffee in her hand.

‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary in the works to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

Across the series, viewers watched as Rory and Lorelai attended Friday night dinners, got breakfast as Luke’s, and chased success, both in their personal and professional lives. Then, nine years after the show ended, the actors returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a Netflix revival that revisited Stars Hollow.

25 years later, it might be time for a rewatch.

