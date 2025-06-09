Gingerbread Labubu, Louvre heist on show at Stockholm Christmas bake-off

[Source: Reuters]

A gingerbread Labubu, the Titanic and a miniature Louvre heist are among 151 edible creations unveiled at Stockholm’s Museum of Architecture and Design for its annual Christmas gingerbread house competition.

The exhibition, now in its 35th year, has become a festive tradition, attracting participants of all ages and skill levels – from children to professional architects and bakers.

This year’s theme, “love of design and architecture,” inspired tributes to landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal and Pippi Longstocking’s house.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is both an exhibition and a competition,” said acting director Karin Nilsson.

“Everyone that wants to can make a gingerbread house and they can place it here and we make an exhibition out of it.”

Nilsson said the theme of love was chosen to reflect the season’s spirit.

“Love is for everyone. And we think it’s really important to celebrate Christmas and the spirit of Christmas and the spirit of love and hope.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday and runs until mid-January, with winners announced on December 14.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.