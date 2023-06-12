Gadar 2 teaser to premiere today

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The highly anticipated sequel, Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, has already generated excitement as the teaser has been attached to the first part of the film, Gadar, currently playing in theaters.

To build on this buzz, it has now revealed that the teaser will also be launched on various digital and social media platforms tomorrow, June 12, 2023, at 12 noon.

Gadar 2 continues the enthralling saga that captivated audiences in the original film. It reunites the powerhouse cast including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, promising to deliver yet another gripping cinematic experience. Fans can expect a seamless continuation of the story that left a lasting impression.

Article continues after advertisement

Adding to the anticipation, Gadar 2 has set its release date for August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. This strategic timing aims to create a patriotic fervour among viewers and contribute to the film’s potential success at the box office.

While the team behind Gadar 2 has managed to keep the storyline tightly under wraps, a few exclusive details have been unveiled. The sequel takes place 17 years after the events of the first film, shifting the narrative to Lahore in the year 1971. This change in location and time period promises to bring a fresh and captivating storyline to the audience, leaving them curious and excited.

With the teaser soon to make its digital debut and the release date approaching, fans of the original film and new audiences alike eagerly await the unveiling of Gadar 2 and the continuation of this unforgettable cinematic journey. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that it will be clashing with the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Interestingly, Animal also features Sunny’s brother and actor Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.