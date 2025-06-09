Friends Thanksgiving episodes ranked from season 1 to 10

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Long before “Friendsgiving” became part of the modern holiday vocabulary, Friends helped define it. Across 10 seasons, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey turned the holiday into an annual showcase of football feuds, questionable recipes, surprise guests and unforgettable chaos. From runaway parade balloons to a celebrity cameo by Brad Pitt, the sitcom cemented Thanksgiving as its must-watch tradition.

Here’s a look back at the standout moments from each of the show’s Thanksgiving episodes.

1. “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (Season 1)

The gang rushes to the roof to watch an escaped Underdog balloon drift over the city, while Chandler recalls the childhood Thanksgiving that led him to boycott the holiday.

Memorable quote: Chandler — “I’m very thankful that all your Thanksgivings sucked.”

2. “The One With the List” (Season 2)

Not heavy on Thanksgiving themes, but memorable for Monica’s disastrous chocolate substitute “Mockolate,” which fizzles and crumbles like edible chalk.

Memorable quote: Phoebe — “Oh, sweet Lord, this is what evil must taste like!”

3. “The One With the Football” (Season 3)

Monica and Ross revive their childhood “Geller Bowl,” dragging everyone else into a chaotic backyard football showdown.

Memorable quote: Ross — “Cheater, cheater, compulsive eater!”

4. “The One With Chandler in a Box” (Season 4)

Chandler attempts to earn Joey’s forgiveness by spending Thanksgiving inside a wooden box, while everyone debates whether he deserves parole.

Memorable quote: Rachel — “I’m gonna take a nap. Turkey makes me sleepy.”

Monica — “We haven’t eaten yet.”

5. “The One With All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5)

Flashbacks reveal everyone’s worst holiday memories — including the truth behind Chandler losing his toe and Monica’s infamous turkey-on-the-head dance.

Memorable quote: Joey — “Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Goooood.”

6. “The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6)

Monica hosts her parents, leading to a rapid-fire dinner-table confession spree: Ross’ past lies, Chandler’s reputation, Rachel’s bad trifle and Phoebe’s Jacques Cousteau crush all come out.

Memorable quote: Joey — “What’s not to like? Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Goooood.”

7. “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (Season 7)

What starts as a Thanksgiving gathering turns into a frantic attempt to name all 50 U.S. states in six minutes. Joey confidently lands on 56.

Memorable quote: Joey — “It’s a moo point… like a cow’s opinion. It doesn’t matter.”

8. “The One With the Rumor” (Season 8)

Brad Pitt guest stars as Will Colbert, Ross’ former classmate and co-founder of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club,” who returns with old grudges — and explosive high school gossip.

Memorable quote: Will — “My two greatest enemies, Ross — Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates.”

9. “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” (Season 9)

Rachel’s sister Amy (Christina Applegate) arrives uninvited, insults everyone and casually endangers Monica’s treasured wedding china.

Memorable quote: Monica — “Maybe later we can all go blow our noses on my wedding dress!”

10. “The One With the Late Thanksgiving” (Season 10)

After hours of cooking, Monica’s feast is destroyed when Joey accidentally knocks it over — moments after getting his head stuck in the door.

Memorable quote: Phoebe — “Happy needless-turkey-murder day.”

