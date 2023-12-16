Focus on creating authentic music: Tauleka

[Source: Coca-Cola Fiji / Facebook]

Despite facing various challenges in the music industry, artists are urging the creation of authentic music and mutual support.

While VT1S is hosting the inaugural Coca-Cola Christmas at the Park in Suva today, artist Jay Tauleka emphasizes the significance of showcasing local talents in Fiji and encourages artists to be true to themselves.

Tauleka adds that the event aims to not only spotlight local talents but also inspire those considering a music career.

Article continues after advertisement

“My advice to them would be to just go for what they want to do. Do whatever makes you feel. Don’t be afraid to put your art out there. Like, be yourself, just do it.”

The event starts at 3 pm and goes until 8.30 pm, and families and friends will also have various food stalls to choose from at the venue.