Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

[Source: Reuters]

Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama “Poor Things” is a lesson in embracing change and diversity.

Directed by Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Stone as Bella Baxter, who is reanimated after suicide by a deformed, eccentric doctor (Willem Dafoe) who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

The movie chronicles Bella’s dramatic voyage of self-discovery and liberation, and features a lot of sex, first with a flamboyant lawyer, played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel.

“The way she (Bella) takes in all aspects of life and humanity, how fascinating she finds the good and the bad, the ugly and the beautiful, it was very inspiring to me,” said Stone as she premiered the film at London’s Barbican Centre on Thursday.

“Everything she soaks in changes her in some way. And I think it’s a pretty great message and feeling to go through life with that sort of presence and appreciation for all.”