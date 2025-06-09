Everybody Loves Raymond cast marks 30 years with reunion special

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Everybody Loves Raymond cast — including Ray Romano (Ray), Patricia Heaton (Debra), Brad Garrett (Robert), Monica Horan (Amy), and more — were together again on Monday night to commemorate the sitcom’s 30th anniversary. But fans shouldn’t expect for it to become a regular thing.

“This, I’m sure you know, is a reunion,” Romano told the show’s creator, Phil Rosenthal, at the beginning of the 90-minute CBS special. “This is a reunion.”

After Rosenthal emphasized that this Barone family gathering was “not a reboot,” Romano went on to explain why, in an age where shows are regularly brought back to life after years — even decades — off the air, the hit comedy would not be revived.

“We’re never gonna do one, because we’re missing three cast members, three family members,” Romano shared. “So we would never try to do the show without them.”

Doris Roberts, who portrayed Ray’s meddling mother Marie, died in 2016 at 90, following a stroke. Her onscreen husband and Ray’s dad, Frank, was played by the late Peter Boyle. He died in 2006, after struggling with multiple myeloma and heart disease. He was 72.

In 2015, Sawyer Sweeten, who played one of Ray and Debra’s twin sons, Geoffrey, died by suicide at 19 .

A photo of the three actors was shown to the audience during the reunion special. The cast members who gathered, including Sweeten’s surviving siblings and former costars — sister Madylin (Ally) and twin brother Sullivan (Michael) — also acknowledged the loss of several Raymond guest actors who had recurring roles on the show, including Katherine Helmond (who played Debra’s mother Lois), Georgia Engel (who played Amy’s mother Pat), and Fred Willard (who played Amy’s father Hank).

Conan O’Brien attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City; Ray Romano attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “No Good Deed” at TUDUM Theater on December 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California

“It wouldn’t be the same,” Rosenthal said of doing a reboot. “We have too much respect for the show itself and for the beautiful audience…to keep it the way it is, and, thankfully, the show is still on every day, all over the world. If you want to visit your friends, we’re here.”

When asked in June if there was a possibility for new Everybody Loves Raymond episodes in the future, Romano also cited their beloved late cast members as the reason why it would never become a reality.

“No, there won’t be a reboot,” Romano told the New York Post at a 30-year celebration of the comedy series at the Paley Museum in New York City, noting the “obvious” reason: “Peter [Boyle] and Doris [Roberts] and one of the kids, they’re no longer with us, We’re all heartbroken. They’re a big part of the show, the dynamic.”

Heaton agreed, adding, “To try to do it again without the cast members that we’ve lost would be a disservice to the show.”

The Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion airs Monday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream on demand on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

