Entertainment

Emotion and legacy centre stage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

November 11, 2025 4:33 pm

[Source: 1News]

Cyndi Lauper turned True Colours into a defiant call for courage, and the music of Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes brought waves of emotion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Partway through the song, Lauper shouted the line “don’t be afraid!”, thrust her fist in the air and kept it there as the music stopped for a long and dramatic stretch.

She was then joined by Raye to sing Time After Time and Avril Lavigne for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, backed by an all-female band that included Gina Schock of the Go-Go’s.

Article continues after advertisement

As Lauper called for the ladies to sing with her, Salt-N-Pepa — who earlier in the night donned their old tri-colour jackets to rock the crowd with Push It for their induction — came dancing out and joined her.

Chappell Roan, who inducted Lauper while wearing a huge, ornamented, showgirl-style headpiece, said Lauper redefined what a pop star could “look like, sound like, sing like”.

Lauper looked at Roan during her speech when she said, “I know that I stand on the shoulders of the women in the industry that came before me.

And my shoulders are broad enough to have the women that came after me stand on mine.”

Lauper came back for an all-star jam and sang a verse of inductee Joe Cocker’s With a Little Help From My Friends along with Teddy Swims, Bryan Adams and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes. Cocker’s was one of several posthumous inductions, including a moving tribute to late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

The power of women in music was called out loudly earlier in the evening at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles during the induction of Salt-N-Pepa.

“This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her she couldn’t,” Cheryl “Salt” James said in a rousing speech accepting her, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella’s entrance into the hall.

James brought up their fight to reclaim their master recordings from Universal Music Group.

“The industry still doesn’t want to play fair. Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight,” James said.

They took the stage for a medley of their hits, opening with Shoop, then sliding into Let’s Talk About Sex before En Vogue joined them for their joint hit What a Man.

James apologised to the fans who “got in trouble for cutting their hair like us”, a line that reverberated later when Roan said that Lauper showed you could “have whatever hair colour you want”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Tax evaders face crackdown

Fiji pushes for regional legal cooperation

Laucala Beach project approved

Chinese nationals fight for bail

Landowner to face trial over lease payments

Facts over gossip, says Dr Lalabalavu

Improper waste disposal threatens sewers

Police stations set for major upgrade

Foreign worker applications under scrutiny

Naidiri Park wins top global ocean award

Drug testing on roads to curb accidents

Derenalagi facing lengthy injury layoff

Auvary selects final squad for MSG Cup

Emotion and legacy centre stage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Ba and Rewa presidents share a moment beyond the pitch

Canada loses measles elimination status after three decades

MLB restricts pitch bets after players charged in rigging scheme

US Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn same-sex marriage right

Deadly Brazil police raid failed to capture or kill gang leaders

Trump tells air traffic controllers to return to work as flight cancellations jump

Black hat worn in The Wizard of Oz going up for auction

Army League balances demanding schedule ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Futsal coaching course concludes on high note

2025 National Club Championship promises exciting football

Fire crews continue work to extinguish Tongariro National Park blaze

Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets

Turkey arrests eight, investigates 1,024 players

Honoring servicemen and families in Valelevu

Government acts on longstanding plastic problem

At least eight killed after car explodes near Delhi's Red Fort

After Baahubali, two parts of Pushpa to be released in one film with additional footage

Typhoon Fung-wong weakens in the Philippines; four dead

CWM theatres reopen after spill

Pope Leo to host Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Pine at Vatican

Police probe attack on public works staff

Second suspect nabbed in taxi robbery case

Trump threatens $1bn legal action against BBC over 6 January speech edit

Dharmendra death hoax spreads online | Family confirms actor is alive & stable

Three lost at sea off Lautoka

FCEF accuses labour of intimidation

Man charged in viral robbery incident

Drua’s success strengthening Flying Fijians, says CEO

Government tightens grip on exploitative employers

Army calling out fans ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Yee balances books and blocks in Seoul internship

Teacher’s spouse caught in $2.2k school aid scam

No decision yet on transgender athletes' Games eligibility, IOC says

Cancer screening disrupted by machine faults

New steps to protect graves from theft

Invasive Tongan fruit fly sparks emergency

Cremation push urged amid cemetery shortage

Pharmacies face tighter oversight

Ministry targets sustainable seas

FMF Futsal Muslim IDC 2025 officially launched today

Flying Fijians captain promises comeback

Two dead, one million evacuated as Typhoon Fung-wong slams into the Philippines

$200 per child school support rolls out

Sunny Leone launches new bar and restaurant

Two cops charged in multi-kilo meth import case

Jackson confirms Naqiri still in Drua’s long-term plans

Life-saving project reaches remote communities

Police determined to defend football title

Small grant scheme empowers local development

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

Burial crisis looms as land runs out

Nabavatu’s long wait nears an end

FNPF urged to modernize

Prince Harry apologizes to Canada over ‘Hat Gate.’ Duke sorry for wearing Dodgers cap

Lomani nears full recovery

Court to rule on $20K trial delay costs

Hard line on police drug cases

RFMF out to end seven-year title drought

US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown

Pacific HIV response in crisis

Hoteliers set for tournament comeback after 30 years

Pacific economies urged to follow policy-driven approach

Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic

Zero tolerance for unsafe buses

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya gets a title

Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Fiji Airways boosts tourism and connectivity

SPX launches new awards

Preparations underway for Remembrance Day

Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt team up for film set in India’s traditional pigeon-flying culture

Fiji U-17 bow out of world cup after heavy defeat

Massive drug import uncovered

Fatal Tavua accident claims life

Fiji Airports wins big in push for world-class status

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism

Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

Army volleyball eyes redemption in Sukuna Bowl

Finance Minister clarifies VAT rules after supplier complaints

Adoption bill speeds up process for children

Schmidt calls for belief after Italy defeat

Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game

Bold climate finance reforms underway

Cooperative College gets $225K boost

Fijians excel in UAE aerospace industry

Marou village to gain solar-powered cultural hub

FNU teams up with China for language hub

Malolo’s rising stars earn Fiji 7s call-up

Ikanivere, Sowakula and Rayasi shine despite loss

Pacific countries set to receive major climate grant

Inter-Hotel tournament unites Tourism workers for a cause

Four CWMH surgery theatres reopen

Ageless Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final

Post Fiji ex-employee faces court over $18K theft

PALM Scheme safe, Australia confirms

Guru Nanak day focuses on service and social issues

The hardest game says England flanker

Pacific leaders demand action ahead of COP30

Business excellence awards spotlight future leaders

Army will get the game they expect says Police coach

Ministry of Youth and Sports recognised for excellence

Ministry targets street life with whole-of-society approach

Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

Dentists urged to detect HIV early and save lives

New digital tool boosts immunisation reporting

Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers

Tornado in southern Brazil kills six, injures hundreds

Russia attacks Ukraine energy facilities, kills 7 people

CWM outsources surgeries as theatres short

Flying Fijians fall short against ruthless England at Twickenham

Eastern Victorians claim SLR shield

Coalition pushes major legal reforms

Record turnout for charity Golf Tournament supporting men’s health

Koya criticizes govt’s economic management, Immanuel rebuts

Thirty new JPs to be sworn in next month

Italy stun Wallabies with Australian influence to the fore

Sowakula set to make Flying Fijians debut tomorrow

US sold sniper rifles to Brazil police unit tied to deadly raid

Witnesses describe civilian killings in Sudan's al-Fashir

Flying Fijians mentally locked in for England clash

Fiji film sector generates $19 million

Paid suspensions hit 22 government employees

Nasinu extends Beach Soccer dominance

Defibrillators and surgical kits boost Moala clinics

Irish governing body to vote on call for UEFA to ban Israel

Mount Kasi exploration set to restart

US, Britain remove sanctions on Syria's president

US says Trump's hush money conviction should be thrown out

Egypt opens colossal new antiquities museum

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops

Romanians rush to visit new cathedral

Brazil top-court panel majority rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal

Assaults threaten teacher safety

Flying Fijians ready to run it back at Twickenham

Komaitai to debut as Tuima hits 100 for Harlequins

Foreign policy goes people-driven

Palestinian militants hand over body of another Gaza hostage

Northern development at risk without landfills

Fiji FA mourns passing of former vice president

Opposition calls for faster youth reforms

Egypt hopes vast new museum will accelerate tourism revival

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints drone air defence commander

Trump says no US government official will attend G20 summit

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga lead 2026 Grammy nominations

Polish parliament strips former justice minister of immunity

Development pathway paying off for future players

LTA enforces zero-tolerance drug policy for PSV

Army up for the fight in Nasova

Safety overhaul for sugar mills

Fiji Bitter 7s building national pride and rugby stars

Former FCS officer further remanded

2026 school term dates confirmed

Rural Fijians to get easier access to banking services

Typhoon Kalmaegi brings rain and destruction to Vietnam as death toll nears 200 in Philippines

Shaggy recounts his relief mission to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

Family Care leave returns, paternity leave axed

Mataele and Fines-Leleiwasa to arrive next month

Government, landowners mend ties to revive mount Kasi exploration project

37 people charged for non-sexual offenses in October

Calls for urgent climate commitment

Twelve Teams for National Club Championship

PCU embraces women’s leadership with Kedrayate

Argentina calls up Lionel Messi with Miami still in playoffs

Bizarrap, Daddy Yankee to headline halftime show at NFL’s first game in Spain

Manchester United teen Overy called up to Australia squad

Eye surgeries brings hope to Fijians

Digital upgrade to speed up land survey approvals

Jennifer Lawrence goes for broke in ‘Die, My Love’

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords

Ministry pushes farm roads to drive growth

British woman on death row leaves Indonesia

Jersey peeling won’t be an issue says Flying Fijians manager

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as US House speaker

Fiji is entering a new era of global engagements: Rabuka

Judgement for former AG and SOE to be delivered in February

Fijian Drua clarifies Vakatawa’s status

Government plans major road upgrades in Kadavu

National reps form core of new Bula FC squad

1,800 trained in cooperative programs

Cowboys defensive end Kneeland dead at 24

Ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona

Cattle farming boosts turtle conservation in Udu

Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon

A fierce Sydney Sweeney pulls no punches in harrowing boxing biopic ‘Christy’

$70K for Ministers to celebrate independence overseas

Schools miss grants over rule breach