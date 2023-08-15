Dwayne Johnson on Maui recovery efforts

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a message of encouragement for the people living and working in wildfire-stricken Maui.

The actor, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii, took to Instagram on Sunday to address the fires that killed at least 96 people and help steer his followers to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation in order to donate to the relief effort.

“I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands – our island of Maui,” he said in a video message.

“And I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too.”

Johnson went on to recognize first responders, health care teams, and “local heroes.”

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong,” he wrote in a caption.

Johnson is currently working with organizations on the ground to try to help as quickly as he can, he said.

“Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support, your light, your prayers,” Johnson added.

“Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.”

Workers in West Maui are continuing to sift through homes that were destroyed and beloved landmarks wiped out by the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years.