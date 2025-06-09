Disney World retires Aerosmith preshow for Muppets ride revamp

Source: Entertainment Weekly

If you want to watch Disney World’s iconic Aerosmith preshow video before boarding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, you’ll have to… dream on.

Ahead of the ride’s transformation into a Muppets-themed roller coaster set to open in 2026, the Orlando, Fla., resort has permanently removed a guest-favorite presentation starring the Steven Tyler-fronted band (as well as a young Ken Marino and Illeana Douglas) that played before visitors entered the indoor coaster’s loading area.

Entertainment Weekly has learned that the video, which introduced the ride’s story and saw guests drop in on an Aerosmith recording session before zooming through busy highways to make it to a concert, has been nixed from the attraction so that construction work can begin on the ride’s Muppets evolution in phases and to minimize overall downtime for guests during the revamp.

Article continues after advertisement

The coaster itself, which opened in 1999, will remain open, though the preshow area will no longer operate as crews work to bring a new presentation featuring Kermit, Scooter, the adorable penguin animatronics from the former MuppetVision 3D show that closed earlier this year at Hollywood Studios, and the Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band.

Taking over for Aerosmith, whose tunes currently soundtrack the high-speed launched coaster, the Muppets edition of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster sees the Electric Mayhem crew headlining their biggest Hollywood concert, with guests embarking on a search for the group when they go missing.

Ahead of MuppetVision 3D’s closure in June, Disney revealed that the former Muppets Courtyard would be removed to make way for a new Monsters, Inc.-themed area that would feature the company’s first-ever suspended roller coaster modeled after the animated film series’ door system.

Disney first announced that the Muppets would move in to the existing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster space in November 2024, ahead of the closure of the famed MuppetVision 3D show that opened in 1991 as one of the final projects Jim Henson worked on bringing to life before his death in 1990.

The company additionally announced that the beloved theater-style show might live on in the future in a different form, as Disney confirmed at the time that it was “having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.”

In addition to Disney World’s version, a second iteration of MuppetVision 3D opened at the California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif., in 2001, before it, too, closed in 2014. That narrative followed the Muppets as they took audiences on a tour of their studio, as they prepared a comically lavish production — with appearance by Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie, and more.

The news comes amid other announcements for the Disney parks, including Tuesday morning’s reveal that characters and experiences from the beloved Disney+ children’s program Bluey are headed to Disneyland and Disney World in the near future. Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre will transform into the Bluey’s Best Day Ever! show for an immersive celebration of the animated character beginning March 22, while another experience featuring Bluey and Bingo is headed to Animal Kingdom later in 2026.

Elsewhere at Disney World, the Florida resort is currently at work on evolving its Dinoland, U.S.A. section at Animal Kingdom with a Central Americas-inspired locale set to include an Encanto ride and an Indiana Jones re-theme of its classic Dinosaur attraction.

Get your daily dose of entertainment news, celebrity updates, and what to watch with our EW Dispatch newsletter.

The resort’s Magic Kingdom park is further set to receive its highly anticipated Villains Land, which will unite multiple Disney villains in one space after a mysterious spell conjures them to the spooky locale, following the opening of a new Cars area that’s currently under construction.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets opens in summer 2026 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. See concept art for the new attraction above.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.