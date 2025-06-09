Dharmendra death hoax spreads online | Family confirms actor is alive & stable

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Social media went into shock after false reports claimed legendary actor Dharmendra had passed away.

The rumours intensified when Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi mistakenly posted a condolence tweet, later deleting it.

Hours later, Dharmendra’s family and Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement confirming that the 89-year-old star is alive, stable, and under observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Hema Malini, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan visited the hospital, urging fans not to believe fake news and to keep praying for Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.