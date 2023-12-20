Deol reveals he felt ‘disgusted’ when he kicked off the role of Abrar

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bobby Deol has been receiving rave reviews from movie buffs for his recent role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

However, his character has received massive backlash for the violence and mistreatment of women, In fact, many have grown to the hate the role of Abrar in the movie but we can love or hate, the role of Abrar Haque has become a character one just cannot ignore! In a recent roundtable, his character was up for discussion and the actor did confess that he was feeling disgusted when he was asked to play it.

In a roundtable of Film Companion, Bobby Deol opened up about how he initially reacted to his character in Animal and how he realized the intensity of his villainism when he started to shoot for it. Speaking about it, Bobby said, “I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it. But then I realised I’m playing a character. Why am I feeling so disgusted, so icky? Fir maine unhi logon ke sath jinke sath scene mein jo bhi kiya hai, fir unke sath hum shaam ko sath mein baith ke khana kha rahe hain (And later, it all became such that I would have dinner with the same people I worked acted out those scene with).”

Interestingly, last week, Bobby Deol had opened up about playing the same role and had defended it when it received a lot of backlash from the audience and film viewers. “We are influenced by what is happening in society as filmmakers. What is written, as a story, is an influence of what is happening in society. It exists in our society. We are not promoting it. We are actors, portraying characters, entertaining people. And if that was the case, this film wouldn’t be a big hit,” Bobby told The Quint during an interview.

Speaking of Animal, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles along with Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, among others essaying supporting characters. The film released to a thunderous response on December 1.