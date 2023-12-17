Constitution avenue alive with festivities despite showers

[Source: Coca-Cola Fiji/ Facebook]

Despite intermittent rain in the Capital City, resilient Fijians courageously gather at Constitution Avenue for Coca-Cola Christmas at the Park in Suva yesterday.

The event attracted over 200 attendees during the day and more than 500 in the evening, featuring performances by local music artists and dance groups.

Additionally, food stalls seized the opportunity to expand their businesses at the event.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola General Manager Roger Hare, remains optimistic about supporting the music industry during this festive period.

“I can promise you there’s gonna be a spectacular finished at the end of the night, but we’ve got some fantastic music for the night, I could say lots of food offers, competition running down here and some stuff like new products. So yeah, just encourage you to come on down and enjoy yourself with the family”.

Families and friends from various age groups came together for the pre-Christmas celebration, showing their support for local music.