Children in Need video of Southport suspect removed

The BBC has removed a 2018 Children in Need campaign video from its websites after it emerged it featured the Southport stabbing suspect.

Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of murdering three girls at a dance class on Monday, appeared in the advert aged 11, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

It is understood that he was contracted by the BBC for the video through a casting agency.

A BBC Children in Need spokesperson confirmed the video has now been removed from all of its platforms out of respect to the victims, adding: “Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this shocking case.”

The footage shows the teenager dressed as Doctor Who, wearing a tan trench coat and blue suit and tie.

He is seen walking out of the Tardis before calling on audiences to “do your thing” for Children in Need.

According to the Mail, the youngster was represented by the Ology child talent agency. Ology has not responded to a request for comment from BBC News.

It is understood BBC Children in Need has no relationship to Axel Rudakubana and he has never had an affiliation with any of its funded projects.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died after the stabbings on Hart Street in the Merseyside town.

They had been attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this week and was charged with murdering the three girls.

He was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after eight other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

The teenager could not previously be named due to his age but Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC ruled it could be made public following applications from the media.

The defendant is due to turn 18 next week.

Since the killings, episodes of unrest have broken out in towns and cities across England.

On Friday night, a police building in Sunderland was ransacked and a Citizens Advice premises next door was set alight as police faced “serious and sustained levels of violence”.

The home secretary has said “criminals attacking the police and stoking disorder” will “pay the price for their violence and thuggery.”