Charlie Sheen gets attacked at his Malibu home in US; police arrests suspect

Best known for his role in the series Two And A Half Men, American actor Charlie Sheen was reportedly attacked at his home in California, US.

The media reports suggested that the police has arrested his neighbour, the 47-year-old Electra Schrock who allegedly entered his home and attacked the actor.

In a statement made the Los Angeles police department, they revealed that Electra Schrock knocked on Sheen’s door of his plush residence at Malibu beachside and forced her way into his house. Reports also suggested that she ripped his shirt before she went on to strangle the star. A police official was quoted in The Guardian saying, “The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury … and residential burglary”. The LA Times reported that the police officials arrived at around 1 pm after receiving a 911 call. Schrock, reportedly, lived in the same street as the actor but there has been no update on the motive behind this incident. However, certain reports claim that the neighbours have been at loggerheads in the past.

While Electra Schrock is arrested, the officials have also maintained that Sheen has not sustained any major injuries in the assault.

Charlie Sheen, in the past, was known for his partying life stye and has talked about his journey of recovering addiction and substance abuse. Sheen recently stated in an interview that he is currently focused on being a single parent to his twin sons, Max and Bob, pledging sobriety. Apart from them, Sheen also has three daughters from multiple partners and wives, namely, Cassandra Estevez, Lola Sheen, and Sami Sheen.