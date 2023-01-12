Celebrities praise RRR’s historic win for ‘Naatu Naatu’

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Marking its 80th ceremony, the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were streamed LIVE from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India this morning. The night etched a mark in the history of entertainment when an Indian song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Score category with SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR.

An unforgettable feat for Indians across the world after almost a decade, this win was brought home by the RRR cast and crew.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the Telugu super hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR dancing to this foot-tapping tune. The song has bagged the award after competing against some big names including Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Lift Me Up’ performed by Rihanna.

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and many film industry celebrities took to social media to congratulate the team RRR.

