Cardi B announces arrival of 3rd child: 'Prettiest little thing'

[Source: ABC News]

Cardi B has announced the arrival of her third child in a post on Instagram.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖,” wrote the singer in her post, indicating the child was born over the weekend.

Cardi B also shares children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, with Offset, with whom she has filed for divorce.

Offset can be seen in the post holding the newborn.

The first photo in the post shows Cardi B in a hospital bed holding her newborn, smiling.

The following images show the newborn’s siblings greeting the new addition to the family, as well as a video of Offset holding the child.

The final image shows Cardi B appearing tired while lying in a hospital bed.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy on Aug. 1, the same day she confirmed through her representative that she had filed for divorce from husband Offset.

To make the announcement after nearly seven years of marriage, the “WAP” musician wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

Cardi B and the Migos rapper, who married in September 2017, have publicly faced ups and downs in their relationship in the past, with Cardi B briefly filing for divorce in 2020 before calling it off weeks later.