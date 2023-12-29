BulaFM Countdown promises 12-hour musical extravaganza

The eagerly awaited BULAFM Countdown is set to kick off tomorrow at 12 noon, promising a unique experience for music enthusiasts.

BulaFM Senior Producer and Presenter Penaia Rainima says the inclusion of fresh talent adds a vibrant and dynamic element to the annual countdown, showcasing the diversity and creativity within Fiji’s music landscape.

Rainima encourages listeners to tune in for an extended musical journey that promises to celebrate the best tracks of the year.

Article continues after advertisement



BulaFM Senior Producer and Presenter Penaia Rainima

As a gesture of appreciation to their dedicated listeners, Rainima reveals that major prizes that await participants in this year’s countdown.

“This year, we have secure prizes whereby listeners of BulaFM can call in to take part in this competition, there is lots of prizes that will be given out during this countdown. This prizes include Microwave Oven, rice-cookers and other electrical appliances that we really need this times.”

Rainima says the extended duration of the countdown and the diverse range of prizes reflect BulaFM’s commitment to creating an engaging and rewarding experience for their audience.

By showcasing local talent and expressing gratitude through valuable giveaways, the BULAFM Countdown serves as a platform for both celebration and appreciation within the Fijian music community.

The BULAFM Countdown is set to captivate audiences for a continuous 12 hours, concluding at midnight on Saturday.