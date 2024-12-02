Bruce Willis seen in touching Thanksgiving family photos

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Bruce Willis spent his Thanksgiving with those who love him most.

On Thanksgiving, his daughters Tallulah and Scout shared photos on social media with their father, where he is seen holding a desk plate that reads “Best Dad Ever.”

“Grateful,” Tallulah Willis wrote in the caption on the photos.

It was announced in 2022 that the actor would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain condition.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis are the 69-year-old star’s adult daughters with his former wife, actress Demi Moore.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000.

Willis has been married for more than 16 years to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis and Moore have remained close and their blended family often shares memories of family getherings on social media.