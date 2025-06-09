Broadway's Queen of Versailles musical to close early in January

Source: Entertainment Weekly

A 20-year streak of dominance will be on the line for Suva later this week when the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games get underway.

15-year-old Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School rugby flyhalf Apisalomi Saukuru says he is still lost for words as he prepares for two life-changing opportunities.

As the Super Rugby season nears, Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson is demanding higher intensity and standards from his squad.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flametree Waimanu 7s is taking a major step forward this year as organisers shift the tournament to a larger venue and expand its competition categories.

Kristin Chenoweth’s musical The Queen of Versailles will be taking its final bow earlier than expected.

The Broadway show, which began previews Oct. 8 and officially opened just two weeks ago, has announced that it will close Jan. 4.

The production had been expected to run much longer — ticketing website had performances listed through March 29 — but it was dragged down by savage reviews at a time when new musicals are struggling on the Great White Way.

The New York Times reports that the show cost an estimated $22.5 million to capitalize, and while that’s a substantial loss, the announcement ahead of the holidays offers time for more people, including Tony voters, to see it.

The Queen of Versailles is based on the true story of a Florida couple’s mission to build the nation’s gaudiest home in 2008, before being hit by the financial crisis. The show was adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name.

The show hails from a crack team of Broadway veterans including Stephen Schwartz, who penned the score for Chenoweth’s big hit Wicked; playwright Lindsey Ferrentino; and Tony-winning director Michael Arden.

Entertainment Weekly’s Dalton Ross wrote in a review that “the songs are just one of many problems plaguing an identity crisis of a show that doesn’t quite seem to know what it wants to be.”

Elsewhere, the show was ripped as “unwieldy” and “terrible.”

The New York Times gave Versailles a rare positive review, lauding it as “an entertaining biomusical with a hummable score” and calling Chenoweth “winsome” and “funny.”

Chenoweth won a Tony in 1999 for her work in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and was also nominated for Wicked and for On the Twentieth Century.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.