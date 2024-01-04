Britney Spears says she will ‘never return to the music industry’

[Source: billboard]

Britney Spears is slamming rumors of an upcoming album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” she wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 3) alongside a photo of artist Guido Reni’s painting, Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

Spears’ post comes following a Page Six and US Sun report that the pop superstar is working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to co-write a long-awaited 10th studio album. The singer’s last album was 2016’s Glory, though also teamed up with Elton John for 2021’s “Hold Me Closer.”

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears continued in her post. “For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

The “Piece of Me” star is fresh off the release of her long-awaited, tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, which hit shelves back in October.