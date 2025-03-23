Born Again treads the same ground as its predecessor

[ Source: ABC ]

As a series title, Daredevil: Born Again holds a double meaning. Disney+’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show — about a blind lawyer who moonlights as a vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC — draws its name from a seminal story arc of its comic book source material: 1986’s Born Again by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli.

Except this series is not an adaptation of that storyline at all. Instead, the title refers to Daredevil being ‘born again’ into the MCU continuity.

It is essentially a revival or direct sequel (just don’t call it a comeback) to Netflix’s beloved and much-lauded Daredevil series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 before it was unceremoniously cancelled in 2018, despite the show’s popularity.

The good news is the original cast is back. Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil (and daytime alter ego Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his larger-than-life (pun intended) arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin. Also returning are Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who play sidekicks Karen Page and Franklin “Foggy” Nelson respectively, as well as Jon Bernthal as everyone’s favourite psychopathic vigilante, The Punisher.

