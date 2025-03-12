Billy Joel postpones several concert dates due to ‘medical condition’

[Source: CCN Entertainment]

Billy Joel announced on Tuesday that he is rescheduling several tour dates so that he can focus on recovering from a recent surgery.

Joel shared the news on his Instagram page, writing in a statement that the tour will be postponed for four months so that Joel can “undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.”

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans,” Joel wrote. “Thank you for your understanding.”

He is “expected to make a full recovery” from the undisclosed “medical condition,” the statement added.

The “Piano Man” singer is postponing eight shows. Existing ticket holders will have their purchases honored at the rescheduled shows, now taking place November-July 2026.

The tour is set to resume on July 5 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Last month, a concertgoer captured video of Joel falling backward on stage while performing “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” during a concert at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Joel quickly stood back up and resumed his performance.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Joel for comment.

His next tour stop was set to take place in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on March 15, a date that is rescheduled for March 14, 2026.

Sting and Stevie Nicks are set to join Joel for several of the rescheduled dates.

