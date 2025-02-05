Bianca Censori won’t face legal action for ‘nude’ Grammys outfit

[Source: NME]

Kanye West‘s wife Bianca Censori won’t face legal action for wearing a see-through outfit to the Grammys.

The couple appeared on the red carpet at the ceremony on Sunday (February 2). Censori turned up in a fur coat, which she then dropped to reveal an almost entirely see-through dress.

It was said that this was designed to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures 1’, Ye’s ¥$ collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The pair’s appearance on the red carpet was met with shock on social media, with some expressing concern for Censori’s welfare.

They left the event shortly afterwards, with West later confirming that they had done so of their own volition and hadn’t been escorted out.

It had been suggested that Censori’s outfit could count as indecent exposure but according to TMZ, LAPD sources confirmed that there will be no legal consequences from the stunt.

This is because the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show made a complaint to the police.

In a statement to Page Six, LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula said: “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.”

It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

However, the outfit may have violated broadcast dress codes. According to the CBS Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory [per Deadline] exposed “breasts, buttocks [and] genitals” are banned at the Grammys.

The stunt also wasn’t aired on TV as “obscene content” is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio.”