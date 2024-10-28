Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan reveals why she did not do the second installment of the franchise: “I was so scared…”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan returns to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise with the third installment.

At the launch of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ in Mumbai on Friday, the actress and Madhuri Dixit did a face-off on the song at the Royal Opera House. Speaking to the audience, the actress said that the reason she did not return to the second installment was that she was afraid.

The T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar said, “I had approached Vidya ji for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but she had refused. When we were launching the trailer, we requested her to at least be a part of it, so she posted the trailer, and she loved the trailer, and she loved the film.”

He then said that the actress loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 so much that she promised to be a part of the next one. Kumar said, “She then committed to me that she’d definitely be a part of the third film. So that was the inspiration for me.

Vidya ma’am and Madhuri ma’am joined the cast. I’d never be able to give up on such a big set-up, so we were very excited about it.”

Vidya Balan explained why she was scared to perform the role once again.

“I’ll tell you, the only reason (why) I didn’t do 2 (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2). I wanted to work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa again, (but) I was so scared because Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 has given me so much. I said, ‘maine gadbad kar diya toh sab paani phir jaayega’ (what if I end up messing everything this time!) I had told Anees (Bazmee) bhai also that I couldn’t take the risk. But, when they came back to me with 3, I loved the script, I was dying to work on this with Anees Bhai and Bhushan, and then it only kept getting better,” she said.

Vidya said that Madhuri Dixit being a part of the third installment was another reason she agreed to do the project. She continued, “Of course, there was Kartik and I loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And then the icing on the cake (was Madhuri Dixit). So, it only kept getting better. Maine himmat juta li (I gathered the courage) to do it and I had a great time.”

Thanking the filmmaker Anees Bazmee, she concluded, “I will say this, he (Anees Bazmee) is the king of entertainment. To have had the opportunity to work with him on this was magical.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, among others, is slated to hit the screens on November 1. The film faces off against Singham Again in theatres.