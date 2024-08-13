Beyond the Olympics, rapper has proved versatility from cooking to wrestling

[Source: AP]

Although he is most prominently known for his decades-long rap career and being everyone’s “uncle,” Snoop Dogg has proven his talent extends beyond what he does in the recording studio.

That’s been evident the past two weeks, as Snoop became a breakout star of the Paris Olympics, bearing the torch, hitting the gym with the U.S. Olympic weightlifting team and freestyling to horses trotting during the dressage competition.

He also performed, along with Dr. Dre, at the closing ceremony to hand off the games to its 2028 host city: Los Angeles.

It’s the latest in a series of “side quests” (extra adventures outside the world of music) by the hip-hop legend — from co-hosting a cooking show with Martha Stewart to unexpectedly stepping in during a Wrestlemania match — that have made him a social media sensation and keep fans amazed at his versatility.

Snoop Dogg’s time in Paris for the 2024 Olympics left the world with one question: is there anything he can’t do?

Before the Games kicked off, he joined athletes at the U.S. Olympic trials, where he ran the 200-meter dash in 34.44 seconds and got a lesson in pole vaulting.