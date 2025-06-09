Barrymore reveals how Sandler’s serenades stay unscripted on set

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Drew Barrymore has a very specific rule any time Adam Sandler sings to her in one of their movies: She wants to have no idea what’s coming beforehand.

The two reminisced about their time working on The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates together during Sandler’s recent stop at The Drew Barrymore Show. The subject of singing came up as a sweet photo of Sandler and Barrymore filming 50 First Dates together flashed on the screen behind them.

“Oh, there’s ‘Forgetful Lucy,’ the night we sang ‘Forgetful Lucy,’ right?” Sandler recalled after seeing the photo.

“The fun story with this is that when Adam sings a song to me in our movie,” Barrymore began, before her costar interjected with, “You don’t let me tell you what it is.”

“I won’t let you play it for me beforehand and we do it for real live on camera,” she explained of her process. “That’s the very first time. So when you see me hearing a song ‘Forgetful Lucy’ or ‘I Wanna Grow Old With You’ in The Wedding Singer, that is my natural reaction.”

Sandler then told the crowd that Barrymore “always made sure of that.” The screen then changed to an even older photo, this time of Sandler and longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy posing together and showing off their arms.

“So there, that’s Tim Herlihy who wrote The Wedding Singer with Adam,” Barrymore told the studio audience, as Sandler added, “That’s my college roommate at the time. I had — look at the arms. I had something going and so did Tim. It’s a trick. It’s a trick, but I didn’t need the trick. I was built back then.”

The two played love interests in both of the aforementioned rom-com films, both of which feature a character played by Sandler serenading a character played by Barrymore in climactic moments. The duo teamed up for a third time in 2014’s Blended, which once again featured them playing characters who fall in love (only this time their kids were also involved).

Barrymore previously revealed in a November 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she had recently found one of her daughters and one of Sandler’s daughters watching 50 First Dates while hanging out together.

“My daughter and Adam’s daughter were watching it at my house the other night and I was like, ‘Why are you guys watching this? Don’t you get enough of me and your dad?'” Barrymore joked. “And they were just so happy and I was like, ‘Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'”

