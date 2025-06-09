Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sets record with $63m US opening

Source: AP News

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” has powered up the box office once again. The sequel opened in 3,412 theaters in the U.S. and Canada this weekend and far surpassed expectations with $63 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Seemingly immune to widely negative reviews, “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” notched the biggest opening ever for the weekend after Thanksgiving, which usually is a more muted buffet of leftovers. It’s also the biggest opening of the year for a PG-13 rated movie and the second biggest horror opening, behind “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” The movies and the game are about a family restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, whose anthropomorphic robots turn murderous at night.

“There’s been a lot of doom and gloom about the industry overall, but this movie helped drive the industry to the biggest first weekend post-Thanksgiving ever,” said Jim Orr, who heads domestic distribution for Universal.

