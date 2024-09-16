Aussie Elizabeth Debicki wins Emmy Award for The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki has won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for The Crown. (AP PHOTO)

Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki’s Emmy Award win has left her “in a real pickle”.

The 34-year-old picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award on Sunday for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, but admitted she had been too “superstitious” to prepare a speech beforehand.

However, as she took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater when her name was called ahead of fellow nominees, she offered a string of thank yous to the people she had worked with on Netflix’s regal drama and hailed her role a “gift”.

Article continues after advertisement

She said: “Wow. I didn’t write anything down because I’m very superstitious and now I’m in a real pickle so I’m going to do this very quickly.

“Peter (Morgan) thank you. Thank you for making this show and thank you for trusting me with this.

“To our producers, thank you for working so hard. Deb Ormrod, my hair and make-up, amazing woman who transformed me every day, Kate and Emily who created the hair and make-up, costume designers, I love you.

“Our cast are so beautiful, it was such a gift to work with you. Gosh. Playing this part based on this unparalleled incredible human being has been my great privilege, it has been a gift. Thank you so much.”