AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning musician known for his work on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, and his wife Saira Banu announced Nov. 19 they are breaking up and divorcing after nearly three decades.

The two-time Oscar winner—known for his music in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire—and his wife of nearly three decades announced their divorce on Nov. 19, describing their breakup as a “fragile chapter” and citing an emotional toll as the reason for their relationship’s end.

For his part, AR shared further thoughts on social media, noting the couple—who married in 1995 and share son Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema—were just shy of marking 30 years of marriage.

Calling for space, he continued, “To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

The couple’s children all acknowledged their parents’ divorce on social media as well, sharing they want space to process the news.