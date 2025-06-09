Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55

Source: AP News

TV chef Anne Burrell, who coached culinary fumblers through hundreds of episodes of “Worst Cooks in America,” died Tuesday at her New York home. She was 55.

The Food Network, where Burrell began her two-decade television career on “Iron Chef America” and went on to other shows, confirmed her death. The cause was not immediately clear, and medical examiners were set to conduct an autopsy.

Police were called to her address before 8 a.m. Tuesday and found an unresponsive woman who was soon pronounced dead.

The police department did not release the woman’s name, but records show it was Burell’s address.

Burrell was on TV screens as recently as April, making chicken Milanese cutlets topped with escarole salad in one of her many appearances on NBC’s “Today” show.

She faced off against other top chefs on the Food Network’s “House of Knives” earlier in the spring.

