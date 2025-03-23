Anaïs Mitchell shows dreamers have power in Hadestown, starring Christine Anu

[ Source: ABC ]

When US singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell was driving home to Vermont one night in 2006, a melody and some words popped into her head: “Wait for me. I’m comin’ in my garters and pearls. With what melody did you barter me, from the wicked Underworld?”

It seemed to be about Orpheus and Eurydice from Greek mythology.

The story of the man who breaks a rule set by Hades, god of the underworld, not to look at his lover, who in turn disappears, had been a favourite of Mitchell’s growing up. She was drawn to it by a sense of kinship with the young lovers.

“They just always captured my imagination … the idea of this young artist, dreamer, lover that believes he could change the way the world is. And he comes up against the reality of the way the world is. I think in my early 20s that was me,” she says.

