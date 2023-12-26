Allu Arjun and Atlee Kumar in talks for a project; set to commence in October 2024

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

It is known that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has signed an untitled film to be directed, which is set to be helmed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar‘s T-Series and Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will commence after Vanga’s Spirit with Prabhas is completed. However, it seems like Allu Arjun is also in talks for another project with Jawan director Atlee Kumar.

In a report by Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Atlee and Allu Arjun have been in talks for a while now and things are right now moving in the right direction. Atlee is looking to start his next in the last quarter of 2024 and the dates align with Allu Arjun too. The duo have agreed upon a solid commercial entertainer that would present the icon star like never before. Some of the agreements and other aspects are being sorted out at the moment before signing the dotted lines for the announcement.”

If everything goes as planned, the makers aim to start production in October 2024. By then, Allu will have completed Pushpa 2: The Rule. “There be 100 percent clarity on Atlee and Allu Arjun’s collaboration by the end of January. If everything goes as planned, the next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 will be with Atlee,” the source added.

However, Atlee has met many Bollywood stars as well for the project. “The two mighty Khans aside, Atlee has also met Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to discuss a collaboration. Within the next one month, there will be a clear picture of who is the leading hero of Atlee’s next. At this point of time, Allu Arjun is the front-runner, but as they say, it doesn’t take time for things to change in the industry. The agreement on the script followed by dates, and then the financials need to fall in place for a feature film to take off. At the moment, Atlee is looking to kick off A6 from October,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be back as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. The first part was released in 2021 and was a massive blockbuster.