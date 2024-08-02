Ajay Devgn says the climax of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is his favourite scene

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

With anticipation at an all-time high for the upcoming release of the intense love saga, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn has added to the growing excitement by sharing his favorite sequence from the film.

The actor took to social media for an AMA with fans, where he revealed that the climax is his favorite part of the film.

When asked what he loved most about his character Krishna, the actor shared, “Jo Krishna mein dum tha vo auron mein kaha tha” highlighting the depth and intensity of his character in the film.

He also mentioned that the twists in the film are something to look out for.

Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on 2nd August 2024.