Adele scolds fan for anti-pride comment at Vegas concert

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Adele is making it clear that hateful comments are not tolerated at her concerts.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winner offered a profanity-laced response to an audience member who, according to a video posted to social media, yelled out “Pride sucks” during her concert, a reference to annual event during which the LGBTQ+ community is recognized and celebrated.

The crowd cheered and applauded for Adele during the exchange as she continued to tell the heckler, “If you have nothing nice to say, shut up. Alright?”

Pride Month happens annually in June and is when LGBTQ+ communities around the world come together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Adele for comment.

It is not known whether the audience member who shouted stayed for the rest of the concert. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has not yet responded to CNN’s inquiry on the matter.

Adele is known for interacting with her audience during her Las Vegas residency concerts. Last year, she reprimanded a security guard for “bothering” a fan and asked that the security team and those seated near the fan in the audience, who were seemingly complaining about him, to “leave him alone.”

Weekends with Adele kicked off in 2021. The singer will take a break from her Las Vegas show in August to perform a special “Adele in Munich” concert series in Germany. She returns to North America to conclude her residency in November.