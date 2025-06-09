Actor settles with Disney over firing from Mandalorian

Actor Gina Carano has settled a federal lawsuit over her firing from TV series The Mandalorian. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Actor Gina Carano has settled her federal lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent company Walt Disney over her claim she was fired from The Mandalorian for expressing right-wing views on social media.

The specific terms of the agreement were not made available.

“Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect,” Lucasfilm said in a statement.

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms Carano in the near future.”

The two sides stipulated in a federal court filing on Thursday that the case should be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. A judge still needs to formally dismiss it. The case had been scheduled to go to trial in Los Angeles in February 2026.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California last year, alleged Carano was wrongfully terminated from the “Star Wars” galaxy Disney+ series in 2021 after two seasons due to a post likening the treatment of American conservatives to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Her posts were widely criticised online and spurred a trending #FireGinaCarano hashtag.

“I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud,” Carano wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

Carano thanked Elon Musk for helping fund the lawsuit “and asking for nothing in return”. The suit had alleged that the 43-year-old actor was fired because she “dared voice her own opinions” against an “online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology”.

Carano is a former mixed martial artist who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the show, which launched in 2019 and ran for three seasons. A feature film starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, The Mandalorian and Grogu, is set for release next northen summer.

Carano had previously been criticised for mocking mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic and making false allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

