90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet’s father dies at 64

Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Castravet who also appeared on the TLC series, has died of brain cancer. He was 64.

Castravet announced the news on social on Sunday, revealing that her father died two weeks prior.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” Castravet wrote on Instagram. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Potthast’s other daughter Becky, who also appeared on the TLC show, shared an emotional tribute to her late father on Instagram.

“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand,” Becky wrote. “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”

Potthast appeared on 90 Day Fiancé many times throughout Castravet’s journey as she got engaged to her now husband, Andrei Castravet, as her family doubted whether Andrei had honest intentions for their relationship. Potthast encouraged their fractured family to go to therapy and repair their estranged relationships.

Potthast had also been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016, and opened up about his health struggles in a 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. He died after battling glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer that has no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He had previously shared a health update in September with a video filmed from his hospital bed after undergoing a major surgery.

“My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations that had developed,” he said in the video. “Once they got in there, they seen that my stomach wall had completely collapsed, so they had to fix that, which they did.”

He added that the surgery ended up taking eight hours.

“The benefit is I have a flat stomach now, which is cool,” he said. “I wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support. It really helped me get through it.”

