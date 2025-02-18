2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Who were the winners?

[Source: Reuters]
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, the UK’s top movie honours, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
Below is a list of the winners in the key categories.
BEST FILM
– “Conclave”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
– “Conclave”
DIRECTOR
– Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
LEADING ACTOR
– Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
LEADING ACTRESS
– Mikey Madison, “Anora”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
– Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
– Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”
– “A Real Pain”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
– “Conclave”
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
– “Emilia Perez”
ANIMATED FILM
– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
DOCUMENTARY
– “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”
ORIGINAL SCORE
– “The Brutalist”
CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM
– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
– Warwick Davis
EE RISING STAR
– David Jonsson