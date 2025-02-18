2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Who were the winners?

[Source: Reuters]

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, the UK’s top movie honours, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Below is a list of the winners in the key categories.

BEST FILM

– “Conclave”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

– “Conclave”

DIRECTOR

– Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

LEADING ACTOR

– Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

LEADING ACTRESS

– Mikey Madison, “Anora”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

– Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”

– “A Real Pain”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

– “Conclave”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

– “Emilia Perez”

ANIMATED FILM

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

DOCUMENTARY

– “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

ORIGINAL SCORE

– “The Brutalist”

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

– Warwick Davis

EE RISING STAR

– David Jonsson