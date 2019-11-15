Yaqara Patoral Company retains all its staff: Dass

With the economic effects of Coronavirus gripping most sectors, the Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited has not been spared.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says the company is lucky as the impact has not been substantial and operations continue as normal.

Dass says despite challenges posed by COVID-19, the Yaqara Patoral Company has retained all its staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“We haven’t had the impact to the extent that it would start affecting the operations. We still continuing our operation as normal and currently have all the people employed and the operations are at full throttle.”

He adds the company has been making marginal profit from its operations.

“We expect that the things will get back to normal in terms of Yaqara Pastoral sales as food people still purchase, Its definitely high in demand and that keeps on propping our sales, which is expected to grow in coming months.”

Due to the impact of the deadly virus on the tourism sector a portion of company’s sales has been affected.

Dass says the Company is now working to increase its production and profitability.

The Permanent Secretary says they are also looking at different distribution channels in other division to reduce the travelling time.