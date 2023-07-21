World Bank backs Fiji’s development plans

The World Bank will continue to provide much-needed financing, technical advice, and capacity building in designing and implementing projects that will assist vulnerable communities in Fiji.

Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Manuela Ferro, says they are working closely with the government to identify key areas and draw up with relevant projects.

She adds the World Bank mostly anticipates five-year plans.

Article continues after advertisement

“The overall resource envelope for Fiji includes that multiyear program but also includes other projects, say in health or the environment, and some budget support for the government to be able to fund its own activities and introduce reforms that help attract investment and strengthen its resilience.”



Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Manuela Ferro.

Ferro adds climate change remains a priority, and funds will also be allocated for the government to roll out its own programs.