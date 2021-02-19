Home

Winter storm woes send gas prices up in NJ, around nation

AP News
February 21, 2021 10:32 am
[Source: PIX11]

Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the nation amid tightening gas supplies due to the winter storm’s impact on Gulf Coast refineries.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.73, up eight cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.60, up 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.45 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the winter weather problems along the Gulf Coast will be reflected in prices at the pump in the Northeast “until refineries can resume normal operations and road conditions lend themselves to regular fuel deliveries.”

