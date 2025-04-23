Westpac sounds alarm over tourism slump

[File Photo]

Westpac has raised concerns over Fiji’s tourism outlook following a sluggish first quarter, pointing to a consistent decline in visitor arrivals.

The bank says that while tourism remains a critical driver of the Fijian economy, recent trends are troubling.

Westpac highlights a five-month consecutive drop in visitor arrivals from New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

It says while New Zealand’s domestic recession offers some explanation, it is worrying that even Australian arrivals also dipped in February and March, despite historically being the largest contributor to Fiji’s tourism sector.

The bank says adding to the uncertainty is the upcoming Australian federal election in May, which could further affect consumer sentiment and travel decisions in the near term.

Westpac warns that the current downward trend in visitor numbers may signal a more volatile path ahead, particularly if key external markets con-tinue to face economic headwinds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.