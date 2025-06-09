Weekend dining experience in Denarau

The Sunday Brunch at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji offers locals and tourists a fresh option for weekend dining and socialising in a relaxed, beachfront setting.

Radisson Blu General Manager Charles Homsy said the Sunday Brunch is designed to enhance Denarau Island’s offerings for both residents and visitors.

“The Radisson Blu Sunday Brunch is about more than just food, it is about creating an experience. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying the company of family and friends, our Sunday Brunch is designed to be memorable, relaxing, and full of flavor.”

The weekly brunch, held every Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, offers a variety of dishes in a relaxed environment designed to accommodate families, friends and food lovers.

