Vodafone’s $100 million upgrade brings 5G

Vodafone Fiji will officially launch its 5G network next Monday.

Vodafone Chief Technology Officer Vikash Prasad states the rollout follows the recent approval of a commercial license and allocation of 5G frequency spectrum.

He adds that the initial rollout will focus on Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, and Denarau, ensuring that commercial centres and emergency services benefit first from the high-speed technology.

“With 5G, we will refine the way our customers experience connectivity. Faster internet speeds, lower latency, and the ability to support a massive number of connected devices will enhance everything from entertainment and communication to productivity and lifestyle”

Prasad states over $100m has been invested in infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the launch.

He notes 5G will provide faster internet, lower latency, and support for more connected devices, improving everything from video streaming to business operations.

The rollout will be phased nationwide from this year to 2028, aiming to extend coverage to more communities across Fiji.

Vodafone acknowledges the support of the government and industry stakeholders, calling the project a national collaboration toward building a more connected and digitally resilient Fiji.

